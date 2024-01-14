The True Price Of Wedding Cakes And How To Cut Costs Without Cutting Corners

Weddings are obviously full of sweet moments, but they’re arguably filled with even sweeter desserts. And at the heart of it all is usually a gorgeous, large wedding cake.

The classic wedding cake isn’t just a dessert. It’s a tradition, a centerpiece, and, for some, the epitome of wedding planning.

Still, when it comes to budgeting for this showstopping sweet, things can get seriously confusing really fast.

Here’s everything you need to know about wedding cake prices, impacting factors, and how to cut costs.

The Real Deal On Wedding Cake Prices

Let’s make one thing crystal clear: the cost of wedding cakes varies significantly depending on location, the kind of cake, and the size of it.

With that being said, the national average wedding cake cost is about $500. Some couples will choose to spend a bit less, doling out around $300 for a more modest cake. Plus, other couples will spend way more– budgeting up to $1,200 for a luxurious wedding cake.

Depending on what baker you use, the pricing process may look different as well. Most bakers actually price out wedding cakes by slice, with the average wedding cake slice price ranging from $2.50 to $8.00 across the nation. With more intricate designs, slices may even cost upward of $12 each.

Remember, the higher your expectations for the cake, the higher the price point. Where exactly you are located in the U.S. will also play a huge role.

