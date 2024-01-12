This Loaded Baked Potato Casserole Is Creamy, Convenient, And A Classic That Will Satisfy Your Entire Family

Casseroles are a classic and convenient dish. They’re a staple at any gathering and don’t require you to make multiple side dishes. Plus, the creamy heaviness of a casserole will satisfy you in ways that no salad ever can.

TikToker Carman Wilken (@whatsmomcookin) has a recipe for an amazing loaded baked potato casserole. It’ll be a smashing success with your friends and family!

First, wash and chop up two and a half pounds of potatoes. Cook them until they are soft and tender enough to be cut easily with a fork. To achieve this, let them simmer in a pot for about ten minutes.

Next, cook a pound of bacon. Layer ten strips of bacon onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and stick it into the oven. Once the bacon strips are done, crumble them up into bits.

In a large bowl, mix one cup of sour cream, one cup of mayonnaise, two packets of ranch seasoning, and a splash of milk. Use a whisk to give the ingredients a good stir.

If you would like to replace the ranch seasoning and mayo with healthier options, you could just double up on the sour cream and incorporate a blend of garlic powder, salt, and pepper instead of ranch. You could also use a cream of chicken, mushroom, or celery soup.

After that, grate four cups of sharp cheddar cheese, and add two of those cups to the ranch and sour cream mixture.

Throw in the crumbled bacon bits, mix everything up again, and add in your cooked and drained potatoes.

Mash the potatoes up really well, then transfer the mixture to a greased baking pan. Spread the mashed potatoes into the pan evenly and sprinkle the remaining two cups of shredded cheddar cheese on top.

