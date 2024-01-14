Want To Level Up Your Wardrobe? These Are All The Styling Tips You Can Borrow From Kim Kardashian, The Fashion Icon Herself

It’s safe to say that Kim Kardashian has certainly secured her place in pop culture as a style icon.

I know, I know, the Kardashian family is quite controversial, and there are a good number of people out there who don’t enjoy seeing their name in the spotlight. However, since the 2000s, Kim K has made quite a name for herself, and over the last decade, she has been mentioned in the media countless times for her style.

One of the most notable elements of Kim’s career is her fashion. Today, she is one of the most talked about guests at the Met Gala, and her outfits are always commented on whether she’s at an official red carpet event or out and about with her family.

If you want to dress more like Kim Kardashian in 2024 or simply give off Kim K energy when you step out in a newly assembled outfit, here are some style tips she uses that you can take on yourself.

Dress according to your mood

Kim has gone on record saying that she’ll often choose her daily looks based on her mood, her feelings, or the vibes she wants to give off. So, if you’re starting at your closet in the morning trying to think of what to put on, instead of looking at your clothes to find the answer, look inward.

If you feel confident and fun, put on something that enhances that mood. If you’ve been feeling like you need to break out of your shell, choose something bold. Remember that clothes can be a great form of self-expression, so utilize them!

Shop for your body shape

Kim K is a curvy queen, and she sticks to clothing that fits her well and accentuates her curves. It’s time to stop buying clothes or recreating outfits worn by people with a body type that is nowhere near similar to yours. Shop for your body type!

