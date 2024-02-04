Don’t Get Caught Shell-Shocked In Traffic: Here’s How To Help Turtles Safely Cross The Road

If you’ve ever cruised down a country road, you might have spotted a little guy with a shell right in the middle of the street.

Now, spotting a turtle like this isn’t something you encounter every day, but it’s still a situation that calls for some quick thinking and careful action.

With turtles facing numerous challenges in today’s environment, every single shelled friend counts. So, here’s everything you need to know about why turtles end up on our roads and what you should– and shouldn’t– do when you spot one.

Turtles In Trouble

Turtles have been around for over 200 million years, but they’re now facing a decline that could see many species disappearing.

Loss of habitat, pollution, and climate change are big-ticket items on the list of threats. But there’s also a more immediate danger: roads.

Roads fragment these creatures’ natural habitats, making it more risky for them to do essential things like finding food or a mate.

So, when you see a turtle on the road, it’s not just a random occurrence; it’s a small reflection of a much larger issue.

Why Did The Turtle Cross The Road?

