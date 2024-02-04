He Left A Girl In Disbelief After Asking Her To Split Their Dinner Bill On Their First Date, But He Thinks She Just Acted “Entitled” By Getting Upset

For years, men have always been expected to foot the bill on dates. Nowadays, we seem to have evolved past that, but that still doesn’t answer the question of who should pick up the check.

According to the comments section of this TikTok video, the consensus is that whoever issues the invitation to go out should be the one to cough up.

TikToker @thewaterboy is from Miami, and he recently posted a clip of himself on a first date with a girl, where he asked to split the bill with her.

He also managed to capture her reaction and called her entitled for being upset about sharing the costs of their date, which sparked a lot of criticism for his lack of first-date etiquette.

The video began with text overlay on the screen that read, “Tinder date was mad that she had to split the bill.”

Then, the video transitioned to a partial shot of a girl seated at a table in a restaurant, tossing her credit card onto the check and slamming the leather folder closed.

Afterward, she asked him why they were splitting the bill. He told her that since it was their first date, he thought they could each contribute.

The footage cuts to him sitting in a car. His date was not in the shot but could be heard in the background expressing her disbelief about how he had made her split the bill with him.

In response, he pointed out that she had ordered an appetizer he never even touched, so he didn’t understand why she would want him to pay for something he hadn’t eaten.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.