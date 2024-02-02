Her Best Friend Screamed At Her For Picking Up An Emergency Call At Her Phone-Free Wedding

This woman has a best friend whom she has been close to ever since they were children. Last weekend, her best friend got married, and the theme was “unplugged.”

What this means is that her best friend wanted to make sure that none of her guests were on their phones at her wedding.

She completely respected her best friend’s wishes and thought it was such a cool idea that she may even do that when she gets married one day.

“The entire morning of her wedding was beautiful, and the ceremony was unforgettable,” she explained.

“When the reception began, my sister called me. I didn’t answer but was confused [as to] why she was calling me because I told my family to not contact me since it was no phones.”

“She blew my phone up, sending me around 70 calls. It got to the point where I had to answer. My best friend is usually understanding so I thought she would be okay with this.”

Her sister informed her over the phone that their mom had been in some kind of an accident. Luckily, her mom is alright, but she did suffer from a concussion.

Another guest at the wedding spotted her on the phone and turned around to tattle to her best friend about it.

She then went to find where her best friend was to tell her she had to leave and check on her mom, and that’s when her best friend started screaming at her for being on the phone in the first place.

