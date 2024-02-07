Her Boyfriend Called Her Cats Disgusting And Wants To Get Rid Of Them

Two years ago, this 24-year-old girl started dating her boyfriend, who is the same age as her, and a year ago, they moved in together.

She got her two cats back in 2019, and from the moment she started dating her boyfriend, she knew he didn’t exactly like them, but she was hopeful he would change his mind and build a connection with her pets.

“They sit on top of him, and he cuddles with them; he’s actually the one who feeds them in the morning, etc.,” she explained.

“He often comments that he feels gross with the cats around, so I keep them and the areas that they exist in as clean as possible, and I was hoping that he’d stop seeing them as dirty creatures (they don’t even go outside, so they aren’t dragging in pests or dirt of anything).”

An office in their home is the designated room for her cats, and it was a big deal for her to compromise with her boyfriend over this.

She wanted her cats to sleep in her bedroom, but that’s off-limits now so her boyfriend can enjoy a space that’s devoid of her pets.

A couple of weeks ago, they actually got into an argument about the litter boxes after her boyfriend complained that they smelled and needed cleaning.

She was super stressed out cleaning their house, and when he said that about the litter boxes, it didn’t make her feel good.

He then reminded her that the cats are her responsibility only when she asked her boyfriend to give her a hand and clean out the litter boxes.

