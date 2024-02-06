Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her, So He Asked For A Break While He Figures Out If They Should Be Together

For the last five years, this 26-year-old woman has been with her 30-year-old boyfriend, and they only just hit some problems.

She discovered that her boyfriend has been sending messages to random girls on social media, asking them to send him photos.

She did talk to her boyfriend about this so she could try to deduce if there was more to it than just that, and he maintained nothing went further.

Her boyfriend promised he had never before done something like this, and she believed him. It was so very easy for her to find the messages he sent, so she doesn’t think he’s really hiding anything from her.

“He normally gives me his phone to plug in GPS or order food, and his notifications ratted him out,” she explained.

“Overall, it was shocking to find out he even would do something like that, especially when he’s been a great partner who has always spoken of a future with me.”

“He claimed he’d never do it again, and the whole situation has him feeling ashamed over the pain he caused me. He says he still loves me and is going to therapy to get better for himself to be a better partner, though he initiated a break to decide if being together is what is best for us.”

She has also been seeking help to overcome her boyfriend’s cheating, and she has told him she really wants to do whatever it takes to make their relationship work out.

Unfortunately, it appears her boyfriend is waffling on whether he should get back together with her, though he is saying he wants this.

