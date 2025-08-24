Her Ex Tried To Get Back Together With Her By Saying She’s Ugly And He Has Herpes When She Ran Into Him At The Grocery Store

Karma has never delivered at a time more right than this. TikToker Amanda (@sweetly.insane) got to reject her ex after he betrayed her twice. She was out grocery shopping one day when she ran into the last person she expected to see.

She was standing in an aisle, minding her own business. Suddenly, she heard a voice call out her name. She turned around to see her ex-boyfriend standing in front of her.

About six months into their relationship, he broke up with her. He realized that his ex-girlfriend was his one true love after she stopped by his house and they went out to dinner together. So, he dumped Amanda to pursue a relationship with his ex.

A year later, he came crawling back to Amanda. He realized that he never should’ve left her and fell to his knees crying, begging her to give him another chance. She decided to give him a second chance because everybody makes mistakes.

But three weeks later, he got drunk and “accidentally” slept with his ex-girlfriend’s sister. He told her that he could not be faithful at this time because all the feelings for the ex that he dumped Amanda for had come rushing back.

Obviously, Amanda ended things with him for good. Now, 24 years later, they ran into each other at the grocery store.

He told her his life story, revealing that he had been through three divorces and had found his way to religion. He has a house, a nice car, and a great job where he makes a lot of money.

Then, he asked her what she was doing later. Before she could tell him that she was happily married and had to work later, he started going off about how she was always the one for him and they were meant to be together. He said they would be the perfect couple because they would balance each other out.

Amanda was so stunned that the only thing she could think to ask was what he meant by “balancing each other out.”

He explained that he cheated on his last wife with a girl he met on a dating app and ended up getting herpes. And, Amanda was never really that pretty anyway since she was only a “three at a Walmart.”

With her being ugly and him having herpes, he believed they could work out. Amanda walked away, laughing and cackling.

She laughed so hard that she had to grab a shelf to hold herself up. She also held up her hand and waved it at him to show off her ring finger.

