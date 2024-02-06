Her Boyfriend Dumped Her And Wants The $800 Diamond Necklace He Gifted Her Back

This 25-year-old girl and her 26-year-old boyfriend were in a relationship for a bit more than two years, and they lived together for a whole year before things went downhill.

Lately, she and her boyfriend have been arguing nonstop, and she says that contributed to the demise of their relationship.

She admits everything between them especially got ugly when they would intentionally hurt one another’s feelings and say terrible things.

As one of their most recent fights came to an end, her boyfriend dumped her. She cannot afford to live in their apartment all by herself, so they mutually agreed that she should be the one to move out and find somewhere new to live.

While she was trying to find an apartment to relocate to, she moved in with her cousin temporarily, and her now ex-boyfriend would ask her constantly for updates on her living situation.

He also said she should get a temporary apartment if she couldn’t find something super soon. She just told him she will figure it out.

“Through the move-out process, he has started an argument with me every chance he got and went on to say terrible things about me, my body, and my family,” she explained.

“On the last day, when I was packing my things, he was arguing with me again and eventually asked me to return the diamond necklace that he gifted me on Valentine’s Day over a year ago, as well as the AirPods he had gifted me a couple of months back when he got promoted at work.”

“I said I didn’t have them on me and will return [them] when I find them since I had already packed up, but I called him petty for asking for these gifts back.”

