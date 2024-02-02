Her Husband Paid $60,000 To Take Her On The Honeymoon Of Her Dreams, But She Thinks How He Got The Money Is Unethical

This 29-year-old woman has a 32-year-old husband, Alex, who just won an insane amount of money, but he did so in a way that she feels is unethical.

He got the money through gambling online and playing poker, as well as slots. Alex used to only spend one night a week on his little online “hobby, but it’s grown out of control.

Alex has been so into it that he was able to win so much money, and he’s going to be spending $60,000 of his winnings on taking her on the honeymoon of her dreams.

“He’s excitedly planned a trip to the Maldives, which includes a first-class flight, an overwater bungalow with a private pool, and a sunset yacht cruise, costing about $60,000,” she explained.

“I could never afford this. I’m finding myself torn. On one hand, the idea of this dream vacation is incredibly exciting. On the other hand, I feel uneasy about the source of the funding.”

“Alex has promised to be more responsible with gambling in the future and has a track record of keeping his word. He’s never had issues with addiction or breaking promises.”

While she is so excited to go on this lavish and amazing trip, her excitement is being overshadowed by her feelings of dread about how Alex is able to afford this.

Her uneasiness about how he can pay for it all is making her feel less and less excited as the days go by.

Specifically, it’s bothering her that since Alex is so invested in gambling, it may make their future together uncertain.

