She Never Asked To Be A House Wife, And It’s Making Her Fall Out Of Love With Her Boyfriend

This woman and her boyfriend have a 14-month-old child, and, unfortunately, they’ve struggled with finding stable jobs as of late.

Luckily, her boyfriend was hired at a new company in November, and he’s been working there ever since.

Meanwhile, she hasn’t had any luck with her job search. At the same time, it’s difficult to find steady childcare, and it’s also so expensive.

Because of this, her job options are quite limited. In addition, she has to take her boyfriend’s schedule into consideration before she can accept a job. He works six days per week, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.

“Even if I were to find a job, we can’t afford childcare as his pay isn’t consistent,” she said.

It hasn’t been easy for them to pay their bills each month since she hasn’t been able to secure a job with a schedule that wouldn’t overlap with her boyfriend’s hours.

Both of their families live hours away from them, and they don’t know anyone else who could watch their child for them if the only job she could find conflicted with her boyfriend’s schedule. Plus, all of their family members have 9-5 jobs that keep them busy.

“I feel like with all this going on, I have become the default parent rather than even being asked if I wanted this (I don’t),” she explained.

While she cares about her child and adores the opportunity to spend valuable time together, she’s the type of person who enjoys working. In her experience, a steady job provides her with structure and routine.

