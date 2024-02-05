She Told Her Sister Off For Getting Angry At Her For Inheriting Their Late Mom’s Valuable Possessions

Sometimes, families get into disputes after a relative passes away, especially due to having to distribute that relative’s personal items.

It’s standard for the person who cared for that relative during their final days to receive or distribute their belongings, but some may fight that.

One woman quit her job to take care of her sick mom full-time and was left in charge of her belongings when she died. Now, her sister is getting angry with her for how she’s taking care of everything.

She’s 33-years-old, and her mom passed away from esophageal cancer in 2022. When her mom became very ill, she quit her job as a health aid to become her hospice caregiver and moved into her parent’s house.

Unfortunately, she didn’t receive help from her other family members, including her dad and sister.

“She had an incredible hospice team, but they weren’t there every day all day,” she explained.

“I cleaned her up, made sure she had everything she needed, [and] coordinated everything with hospice.”

“My dad dealt with things by burying his head in the TV and ignoring it. The final week of her life, I got only a handful of hours of sleep because I was having to administer her medications every hour. It was all worth it to me [because] she was my best friend in the whole world, but it was extremely traumatic.”

Her sister is 42 but was unable to help with her mom because she has health issues herself, as she’s overweight and almost immobile.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.