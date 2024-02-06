She Went On A Terrible First Date That Started Out With Coffee And Ended At The Doctor’s Office

Standard first-date spots might include the movies, restaurants, and bars. In no world is a trip to the doctor’s office considered a top-of-the-line first-date idea. TikToker @sweatandsauvignon is elaborating on a horrific date she went on that started out with coffee and ended at—you guessed it—the doctor’s office.

It was her third date with this guy, and they had planned to meet up at a hotel for a cup of coffee between three and five o’clock in the afternoon, which was the only time she was available that day. When she arrived, he was already there, but he didn’t even get up from his seat to greet her.

Instead, he stayed sitting, scrolling through provocative pictures of women on his phone and occasionally texting his dad. Whenever she tried to say something, he would shut her down so they could barely have a conversation.

At one point, he noticed that a basketball player from a professional Canadian team was there, and he pointed him out to her.

She asked him if he watched sports. He replied that he liked baseball. Then, he made a joke about how he had only started getting into it because he had quit watching adult videos and needed something else to fill his time.

He also urged her to order her coffee and drink it quickly because they had someplace else to be. She assumed that they were headed to another date spot.

But as she chugged her oat milk cappuccino, he revealed that they needed to go to his doctor’s office for knee injections.

She was flabbergasted and stated that she did not want to go to his doctor’s appointment with him. He claimed it would only take ten minutes, and they could hang out afterward.

He even offered to give her a ride home. She was reluctant to pay for a ride home, so she decided just to go with him.

