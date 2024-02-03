She Won’t Deliver A Speech At Her Mom’s Wedding Because Her Mom And Her Soon-To-Be Stepdad Actually Wrote It For Her, And Some Of The Lines Simply Make Her Uncomfortable

If you’ve ever given a speech at a wedding, did someone else try writing it for you?

One teenager upset her mom after refusing to give a speech at her upcoming wedding because she didn’t write it.

She’s 15-years-old, and her mom is about to marry her boyfriend of three years, George. Since her mom entered a relationship with George, they’ve become a blended family, as George has three kids from his previous marriage.

George’s ex-wife left their family, and her father passed away years ago, so it’s just been the six of them living peacefully together for the last seven months. Her mom seems to be happier than she’s ever been.

Since planning the wedding, her mom has made it very clear that she wants the celebration to focus on how they’re bringing their families together to make one happy, strong family “unit.”

Some of the lines her mom and George had written in the speech made her uncomfortable, as some of them included, “I wouldn’t change a thing about my life because it brought us all here,” “I’m so excited to welcome my new dad and new siblings into the family,” and “I cannot imagine life being any better than it is right now.”

These lines made her very uncomfortable because although she wants her mom to be happy, she misses her late father and wishes he was around more than ever.

She would give anything to have him back and believes that this isn’t the “best chapter” of her life because her dad isn’t here.

Although her mom loves George and his kids, she feels indifferent about them, so the entire speech feels like a lie.

