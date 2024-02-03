She Won’t Let Her Mom Move In With Her And Her Boyfriend Because Her Mom Broke Up Her Brother’s Relationship

Not long ago, this woman’s mother caused her brother and his girlfriend to end their four-year relationship.

The two of them had been in a relationship since college and had moved into an apartment together in Toronto not long ago, and the cost of living in the city was extremely high.

She lives in Toronto, too, and their mother, up until recently, lived in a different city. Her father sadly passed away, and he left their mother a house, which is where she’s been living.

Her mother expressed that she wanted to be near both of them, so she moved in with her brother and his girlfriend, which also made it feasible for them to afford to live in the city.

Her brother and his girlfriend wouldn’t have been able to get by on their own. While her mother wasn’t living in the house her late husband left her, she was renting it out to someone.

“Then, my mom began nagging his girlfriend that she wasn’t doing enough cooking and cleaning around the house and that she wasn’t looking after her son,” she said.

Her brother isn’t organized, and neither is his girlfriend. However, when she found out about her mother’s behavior, she told her to stop, pointing out that she could do some cleaning if she felt up for it.

She also said that if her mother was so bothered by her brother’s girlfriend, she could move out. Unfortunately, her mother makes just barely more than minimum wage, so she can’t afford an apartment in Toronto by herself.

“She argued with his girlfriend enough that she broke up with my brother and left. My brother is angry with her for ruining his relationship, and I think she did it intentionally as she didn’t like the girl,” she explained.

