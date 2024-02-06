in Recipes

She’s Sharing Her Grandma’s Recipe For Peach Cobbler

JJAVA - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Juicy peaches and a buttery, flaky crust make the ultimate dessert experience, and TikToker @meaningfuleats is sharing her grandmother’s peach cobbler recipe.

The topping of the peach cobbler is fluffy, light, and caky and melded with a bit of caramelized sugar.

It can be made with fresh, canned, or frozen peaches, whatever is easier for you to access. The recipe can easily be dairy-free with the use of a nut milk and vegan butter. It’s a dessert everyone will love, so let’s get into the recipe!

Filling Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of peaches
  • 1/4 cup of brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons of cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup of water
  • 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon of butter

Topping Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder
  • 1/2 cup of sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt
  • 2/3 cup of milk
  • 1/4 cup of butter

Directions:

Start by peeling and slicing the peaches and adding them to a large saucepan. According to the creator, one of the best tricks to creating the most amazing peach cobbler is to precook the filling.

