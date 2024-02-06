She’s Sharing Her Grandma’s Recipe For Peach Cobbler

Juicy peaches and a buttery, flaky crust make the ultimate dessert experience, and TikToker @meaningfuleats is sharing her grandmother’s peach cobbler recipe.

The topping of the peach cobbler is fluffy, light, and caky and melded with a bit of caramelized sugar.

It can be made with fresh, canned, or frozen peaches, whatever is easier for you to access. The recipe can easily be dairy-free with the use of a nut milk and vegan butter. It’s a dessert everyone will love, so let’s get into the recipe!

Filling Ingredients:

2 cups of peaches

1/4 cup of brown sugar

2 tablespoons of cornstarch

1/2 cup of water

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of butter

Topping Ingredients:

1 cup of flour

1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder

1/2 cup of sugar

1/2 teaspoon of salt

2/3 cup of milk

1/4 cup of butter

Directions:

Start by peeling and slicing the peaches and adding them to a large saucepan. According to the creator, one of the best tricks to creating the most amazing peach cobbler is to precook the filling.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.