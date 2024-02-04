These Baked Sausage Bites Smothered In Brown Sugar And Barbecue Sauce Will Be The Most Addictive Snack At Your Super Bowl Party

It’s always something of a thrill to watch the game and cheer on your favorite team, but to me, the best part of football season might just have to be the food.

Football food should be deliciously addictive and fit for a crowd. When these make an appearance, you’ll know it’s game time.

TikToker Abby (@everythingabbs) makes baked sausage bites smothered in barbecue sauce and brown sugar that’s perfect for snacking on for your Super Bowl party.

“This is seriously one of the best low-prep recipes, even for the laziest of Saturdays and Sundays,” said Abby.

“For example, I am five days postpartum, and I am making this.”

First of all, you’ll need two packages of beef-smoked sausage. You can also use turkey sausage; it will still taste the same.

Next, cut up the sausages into bite-sized pieces and place them in a nine-by-thirteen baking pan. Drown the sausages in barbecue sauce.

Mix everything around to thoroughly coat the chunks of meat with the sauce.

Then, spread them out in the pan and top the sausages with a ton of brown sugar. Put them in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 45 minutes.

