These Chocolate Chip And Strawberry Mochi Cookies Are The Perfect Treat To Sweeten Up Your Valentine’s Day

If you’ve tried mochi before, you know how indescribably delicious it is. Words just don’t do the sweet treat justice.

These iconic desserts originated from Japan, where they are typically enjoyed during the New Year. They are made from rice dough and baked until they’re soft and chewy.

The texture of mochi is slightly sticky, squishy, and creamy, bringing images of fluffy little clouds to mind.

What’s more, mochi also comes in a variety of colors and flavors, such as matcha, taro, mango, chocolate, and strawberry.

Mochi can take on many forms, including ice cream, donuts, and cookies. Today, we’ll be focusing on the latter.

TikToker Michelle Meng (@mich_mengo) is sharing her recipe for chocolate chip and strawberry mochi cookies.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Michelle is also demonstrating how to make these mochi cookies more festive for the holiday.

“Have you ever tried a mochi cookie? If you haven’t, you’re missing out, and you need to make these. The sweet, chewy mochi surrounded by a warm chocolate chip cookie is incredible,” said Michelle. There’s no doubt about it—this will quickly become your most favorite cookie of all time!

First, you’ll need to make the mochi before turning it into a batch of cookies. In a bowl, combine two-thirds of a cup of glutinous rice flour, two tablespoons of sugar, and a half cup of water. Mix the ingredients until you have created a thick, smooth paste.

