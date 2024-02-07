You Can Have The Best Of Both Worlds With This Recipe For A Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole

If you love cinnamon rolls and French toast, you’re in luck! Usually, you can only choose between one or the other, but now you’ll be able to experience the best of both worlds.

Take your breakfast to another level with this ooey, gooey cinnamon roll french toast casserole. This casserole combines two classic breakfast foods into a dish that feels like a warm, cozy hug.

Topped with a sugary glaze and infused with a healthy dose of cinnamon, it will taste like perfection with every bite. So fill your plate and dive right in; it’ll keep your belly full until lunchtime.

TikToker @everythingabbs has a glorious recipe for cinnamon roll french toast casserole that she can’t wait to share with viewers because it’s her absolute favorite dish to make for a hearty breakfast. So if you make this for a weekend brunch, it’ll be a guaranteed win.

Ingredients:

2 cans of cinnamon rolls

1/2 cup of butter, melted

1/3 cup of sugar

2 eggs

3/4 cup of heavy whipping cream

3 teaspoons of cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1/2 cup of chopped pecans

Icing from the cinnamon roll packages

Directions:

Start by melting a half cup of butter and add in some sugar. Crack two eggs in as well and whisk the ingredients together thoroughly.

After that, pour in some heavy whipping cream. Half and half can also work in place of heavy whipping cream.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.