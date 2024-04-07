A Guy She Went Out With Got Angry That She Left His Place After He Fell Asleep On Their First Date, So She Gave Him A Second Chance, And He Actually Fell Asleep Again During Their Next Date

First dates are filled with hope, promise, and undeniable anticipation of a potential connection. But how can a connection be formed if one-half of the couple is unconscious for a large portion of the date?

In an incident that involved a “double nap” scenario, one woman was left questioning her dating choices and the standards she had established when it came to searching for a compatible romantic partner.

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @sunshineeyes93 is talking about how a guy fell asleep twice on their first date and placed the blame for his blunders on her.

She met this guy online, and they made plans to get together for lunch. The stage was set for what should have been a pleasant day of budding romance.

However, little did she know that things would take an unexpected turn. No amount of preparation could have allowed her to foresee such events.

The time they shared at the restaurant was nice enough. So, after lunch, they decided to continue the date and went back to his place to watch a movie.

Within five minutes, he had fallen asleep on the couch, unable to battle the heavy drowsiness that must have come over him. So, of course, she left because there was nothing else to do. Later, he called her back, complaining about how she just ditched him on their date.

Against her better judgment, she decided to give him a second chance to redeem himself. The first nap could have been brushed off as a mere fluke.

She went back to his place so they could resume the movie. While the film was playing, they started making out and eventually made their way into his bedroom.

