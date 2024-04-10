A Man Chased Her Around Her Apartment Building, But When She Reported It To The Office, She Got Laughed At And Told To Grow Up

Everyone deserves to feel safe where they live, but sadly, that’s all over for this 28-year-old woman. She lives in an apartment building, and her unit is right near the fitness center.

Recently, she ordered donuts for breakfast from a delivery app, and when it arrived, she made her way to the front gate to meet the delivery driver.

She walked past the gym to get to the gate, and a man walked out right after she passed by. She didn’t think this had anything to do with her, but as she turned the corner, she thought he was getting way too close to her.

She picked up her pace and walked even faster, and then this guy blurted out that she had to slow down so he could meet her.

“I was a little freaked out at this point so I didn’t answer and played it off like I thought he was talking to someone else,” she explained.

“I hit the stairs and hurried down to the delivery driver. When I reached the bottom of the stairs, he opened the door to the stairwell and yelled, “Stop running away from me!” I looked back at him, we made eye contact, and he said, “You must talk to me.”

“I flatly said “No” before walking out the door and meeting the driver. I got the food as he walked out the door and started coming toward me. I took off jogging toward the other end of the building and hurried inside, but as I opened the door, I saw him jogging in my direction.”

She raced across the courtyard to a back stairwell, thinking he would have a hard time following her. She then dove under the stairs and hid there for five minutes. Her trick worked, and she lost the weird guy.

She finally made her way back to her apartment, but as she got to the hallway where her apartment is, she saw the guy on the other side of the hallway. He was clearly going back into the gym, but then he noticed her and began heading towards her once more.

