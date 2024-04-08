He Just Discovered That His Wife Is Still Friends With Two Guys She Used To Hook Up With, And It Makes Him Uncomfortable

For five years now, this 34-year-old man has been with his 30-year-old wife, and they tied the knot two years ago.

He characterizes their marriage as incredible, and they have never come across a reason to believe the other person has been unfaithful or untrustworthy.

Now, his wife has a lot of friends, many of whom she has been close to since high school and college.

His wife actively chats with her friends on social media or texts them, and she’s friends with a wide range of guys and girls.

Several days ago, his wife was on social media talking to her friends, and he took a quick peek over her shoulder when she began giggling.

His wife had shared a photo of the two of them, and she was dressed in a very attractive way. One of his wife’s guy friends made a comment along the lines of that photo takes him back in time.

He asked his wife what her friend was talking about, and she admitted they used to have a fling in the past.

He had no clue that his wife had hooked up with this friend of hers right before he started dating her.

But then he discovered that his wife’s other close guy friend was another one of her friends with benefits, and she used to live with both of the guys while sleeping with the two of them.

