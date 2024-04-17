Her Best Friend Broke Her Heart By Not Asking Her To Be A Bridesmaid, So She Wants To Skip Out On Attending Her Wedding

This 35-year-old woman has a best friend the same age as her, and they have been close for more than two decades.

She felt like her best friend was more like her sister, as they always shared major milestones in their lives with one another.

After graduating from high school, she went overseas for college, and that’s where she wound up meeting her husband.

They recently got married, and in her husband’s culture, they don’t have bridal parties, so she asked her best friend to give a speech at the party they planned for their wedding.

She wanted her best friend to feel special and included since she wasn’t able to ask her to be a bridesmaid.

She also invited her best friend to attend the wedding events that are only reserved for family members, as she considered her best friend to be a part of her family.

“She was super touched and told me she was honored to speak and attend all the events,” she explained.

“But before my wedding, whenever we were discussing plans, she constantly brought the topic back to her own upcoming wedding (this summer). She talked at length, going into detail with anyone who would listen.”

“So much so that guests whom she didn’t know have since inquired about it to me because she literally spoke about nothing else. I put it down to the mental load that weddings take on upcoming brides and ignored it.”

