Her Boyfriend’s Falling In Love With A Girl He Just Met, And He’s Taking Her Out To Dinner Tonight To Talk

For close to five years now, this 22-year-old girl has been with her 23-year-old boyfriend. They met at the start of college and have been dating ever since.

After graduating, they both moved back in with their parents in order to be able to save up a lot of money before getting a place together.

They go about two or three weeks without seeing one another, and her boyfriend has never been fond of talking on the phone or texting.

There have been a couple of bumps in their relationship, and she says it boils down to when they’re not spending time together.

“I’ve been cheated on in the past and can be a bit insecure,” she admitted. “He is also significantly more attractive than I am, and the people around us tend to still flirt with him despite knowing I exist.”

“Anyway, we are both really into pickleball. He plays pretty much every day after work. Of course, he meets a lot of people when he’s playing, and everyone wants to play with him because he’s quite good and hoping to play professionally. There is a girl (24F) there who always wants to be his partner and consistently flirts with him (calling him attractive and commenting about his body).”

“Whenever I’m around she makes a point to ignore me and talk to just my boyfriend. This doesn’t really bother me, but I’ve taken to joking about it with him when he goes out for drinks with friends and she’s there.”

A new 27-year-old girl named Jo just moved to their area, and she has started playing pickleball where they do.

As soon as Jo started coming around, she joked over the phone to her boyfriend about how Jo is clearly going to take the place of the other girl crushing on him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.