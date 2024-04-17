Her Husband Has A Girlfriend, But Doesn’t Want To Get Divorced

For five years so far, this 35-year-old woman has been married to her 30-year-old husband. She really considered her husband to be her best friend until everything went south not too long ago.

She’s actually the reason why their marriage began to fall apart, as she ended up having an affair that her husband found out about.

“I made a huge mistake and cheated on him, which led us to separate for a bit,” she explained.

“We tried patching things up [with] living together again, but it didn’t last. He started seeing someone else from work, and it seems like they’re serious.”

“Now, we’re still living together due to some legal stuff that’s tying us down. He’s mostly with his new girlfriend, but he still pops by our place now and then.”

At first, she felt destroyed by her husband getting a girlfriend and putting space between them. She desperately tried to win her husband back.

She even went so far as to humiliate herself in front of her husband’s mom, who weighed in with some very severe yet truthful words of wisdom.

She finally had no choice but to accept that her husband was moving on from her and investing in his budding new romance.

So, she focused on her job as she came to the conclusion that she had to let go.

