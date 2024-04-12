Her Sister Freaked Out On Her For Traveling To Turkey To Get A Nose Job Instead Of Attending Her Wedding

Unfortunately, this 22-year-old woman has always been insecure about her nose because she was bullied throughout her entire life.

She would often be compared to animals like penguins or referred to as a “mouth breather.” It didn’t help that her older, 27-year-old sister had a “perfect” nose, either.

“This has affected me so much throughout life, and I have constantly compared myself to my sister, who has the perfect button nose,” she said.

So, in August of last year, she decided to use some of her savings to travel to Turkey and get a rhinoplasty – or “nose job.”

Yet, just a few weeks after she made her plans, her sister and her now-brother-in-law announced that they were going to get married in November.

“This fell on the same week I had planned and paid to travel to Turkey to get my rhinoplasty,” she recalled.

At that point, she confronted her sister about how she obviously would not be able to attend the wedding anymore since she would be undergoing surgery.

Well, rather than understand that – especially after booking the wedding right over her trip to Turkey – her sister freaked out on her.

Her sister claimed it was “completely absurd” and said that “beauty could wait” since the wedding was more important.

