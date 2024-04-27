Her Sister Is Furious That She’s Throwing Her Anniversary Party The Same Year As Her Sister’s Wedding And Threatening Not To Attend Unless She Moves The Party To 2026

This 26-year-old woman and her husband, who is 32, tied the knot right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, while she was thrilled to get married, her wedding day wasn’t exactly how she pictured it.

“We rented a restaurant, and everyone who was close to us got to stay for dinner. We didn’t get a first dance nor a DJ, nothing,” she recalled.

That’s why, for their five-year wedding anniversary next year, she and her husband decided to throw a party with both a DJ and dancing.

However, her 32-year-old sister and her sister’s fiancé, who is 39, also plan to get married next year, and they’re pretty upset about her throwing her anniversary party during the same time period.

For some context, her sister and her sister’s fiancé were together for 13 years prior to getting engaged. Then, after agreeing to get married, they decided they wanted to have their wedding in 2025.

So, her sister recently called her in tears, begging her to move her anniversary party to the following year – 2026 – because her sister wanted 2025 to just be “her year.”

“But I told her that it isn’t the same thing. I’m not getting remarried. I just want an anniversary party, and a six-year anniversary is weird,” she explained.

“I’m not going to put on a wedding dress or anything like that; just a meal and dancing afterward. It’s not even in the same month.”

In her mind, her sister’s request was even more ridiculous because, apparently, her sister knew that she wanted to throw a big anniversary party in place of her pandemic wedding. In fact, her sister knew about her intentions prior to even getting engaged.

