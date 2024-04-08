Her Wedding Is Three Months Away, And She’s So Scared To Get Married

This 24-year-old girl hasn’t had the easiest time in her love life. Prior to her current fiancé, she spent two and a half years with her ex.

They picked out an engagement ring together and extensively talked about what their future would be like.

But then, one day, her ex told her that he was no longer in love with her and hadn’t been for half a year.

What’s bizarre is that during the time period he claimed to have fallen out of love with her, they had gone engagement ring shopping at his request. He then informed her that he had lost his attraction to her two years earlier.

“To say this information was devastating and traumatic is an understatement,” she explained. “We, of course, broke up, and I was in a really dark place for a while.”

“When I decided I was ready for dating again, I met my wonderful fiancé on Tinder. I never believed in love at first sight, but I knew this was my soul mate from the moment we met for the first time.”

“He was (and still is) funny, smart, and handsome, and he shared my political views and interests. It is like God created the perfect man for me, and I just so happened to find him on Tinder, lol.”

As soon as she and her fiancé made their relationship official, things moved faster than the speed of light.

One month later, they were living together, as her fiancé relocated his entire life to be near her. Six months later, they got engaged.

