His Brother Freaked Out And Drove Away When His Wife Went Into Labor, So He Yelled At Him That He’s Going To Be A Terrible Dad

This 30-year-old man was recently over at his 34-year-old brother’s house when his brother’s 31-year-old wife went into labor.

Since his brother and his sister-in-law live in the country, they don’t always have the best cell service, and you have to walk up their driveway to get a better signal.

The plan was for his brother to drive his sister-in-law to the hospital as soon as she went into labor, in lieu of calling an ambulance for her.

However, his brother freaked out, hopped into his car, and took off, leaving him alone with his sister-in-law.

Since he does not drive, he ran down the driveway, hoping to have enough of a signal to dial 911 and get his sister-in-law an ambulance ride.

It took him a long time to get a signal at all, and then when he finally was able to dial 911, it was forever until the ambulance showed up.

He nearly had to deliver his sister-in-law’s baby alone, but thankfully as soon as she got into the back of the ambulance, that was when she gave birth.

“This whole time, my brother had just disappeared,” he explained. “He finally turned up at the hospital about 8 hours after he disappeared.”

“Apparently, he’d gone to our dad’s house until he found out my sister-in-law gave birth and made my brother go see her.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.