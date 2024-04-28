His Daughter Told His Ex-Wife That He Removed Photos Of Her From Around His House, So Now She’s Accusing Him Of Trying To Erase Her From Their Family

This man and his ex-wife were married for 16 years, but their relationship was an “infernal mess.”

According to him, his ex would constantly project her childhood trauma onto any situation in order to avoid taking accountability for her actions. This made life extremely difficult for him, especially because he and his ex had children together who have autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

“I went along with it for the sake of my kids to keep things the same for them until I couldn’t anymore,” he recalled.

At that point, his ex actually asked for a divorce. Then, when he refused to give up his share of custody, she actually left home with their kids without his consent and started living in an apartment not very far away.

Apparently, his ex wouldn’t even let their children back into his home until she was compelled by the court to do so.

However, as all of this was going down, he decided to take down the photos of his ex-wife that had previously been hung around the house.

“As I could not stand to have that constant reminder everywhere I went,” he said.

So, once his kids finally came back to his home, they realized there were no photos of their mom anymore. And his daughter wound up telling his ex-wife, who ultimately freaked out on him over it.

In fact, she started on a “tirade,” accusing him of trying to erase her from their family. And her reaction has left him feeling pretty confused, too.

