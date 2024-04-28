She Told Her Husband That His Affair Child Wasn’t Welcome In Their Home And If He Wanted To Take Custody, He’d Have To Move Out

It’s hard enough to imagine your spouse cheating on you, but it is even harder to imagine them having a child with the person they cheated on you with.

One woman is fighting with her husband after she told him he’d have to move out of their home if he sought custody of the child he had with his former affair partner.

She and her husband have been together for nine years, and their relationship drastically changed three years ago when she discovered her husband had an affair briefly after they were married.

The way she found out was shocking, as instead of her husband coming clean and telling her, he told her after he was sued for child support from his former mistress, as he had a child with her.

While their marriage nearly ended when she found out about the affair, they went to counseling, and her husband agreed to a few conditions.

“My husband was to get a second job so that his child support payments did not affect our household budget and that at no point in time would I ever consider having a relationship with this child,” she said.

“If he wanted to pursue one with them, fine. But I have absolutely zero interest in this kid. My husband has been getting to know his kid over the past couple of years, and recently, my husband came to me and informed me that there was some sort of baby mama drama.”

Apparently, her husband’s mistress got into trouble with the law and had to serve some jail time. She has plans to self-surrender next month and will be in jail for at least eight months.

Her husband told her he wanted to have full custody of his child while his former mistress was in prison as if he didn’t, the child would go live with her parents, who live on the opposite side of the country.

