His Girlfriend Quit Her Job And Moved To A New State Without Even Talking To Him About It, So He Dumped Her

This 26-year-old man was in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, 26, for nearly six years before he dumped her for moving to a new state.

The relationship took an unexpected turn when she abruptly resigned from her job and accepted a new position in a different state, a decision that caught him off guard.

The job would only last a year. It didn’t make much sense to him because the job his then-girlfriend accepted wasn’t offering higher pay than the one she resigned from.

“She quit her job on a Tuesday, and by next Monday, she was already in her new job. This was a quick change to my life out of nowhere. A few months go by, and I start feeling odd about it,” he said.

Before and in the months since deciding to accept a new job and move, his girlfriend never checked in with him to see how he felt about her drastic life change.

While he acknowledged that she was free to make her own choices, it upset him that she hadn’t thought about how her choices would affect him.

About two or three months into her new job and move, she told him the job might last a year and a half. He thought she was planning to eventually move back to their home state after her job ended since all her family and friends were in their home state.

“So, because of the distance, I started getting suspicious about her behavior. She went out with her female friends, but in her Instagram stories, I saw dudes in them, but she never mentioned them,” he explained.

His girlfriend never wore hats and despised them. However, during a video call with her, he noticed a hat on her nightstand, which was odd. When his girlfriend visited him, things felt off with how she acted while sleeping together, and he was worried she’d been cheating on him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.