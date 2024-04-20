His Wife Blew Off Their Five-Year Anniversary And Spent The Whole Day At Her Brother’s House, So He Wants To Tell Her That He’s Feeling Neglected

This 32-year-old man and his wife, who is 29, just had their five-year marriage anniversary two days ago, and they have two wonderful kids together. But, while five years might seem worthy of celebration for most, he honestly just feels really neglected in his marriage.

For some context, right after they tied the knot, he told his wife that if she wanted to stay home and care for their children, she could. She gladly took him up on that, too.

“To make this happen, I work a lot, and I’m only home on the weekends and the short amount of time between the kids waking up and leaving to go to work,” he explained.

However, every time he’s off of work on the weekend, his wife claims that she’s also “off the clock.” So, he takes over caring for their kids while she gets out of the house or “does something for herself.”

“When she’s home, the kids still want her, and she will still spend time with them,” he clarified.

“But she wants a break, which I try to give her.”

Over the past few months, though, he couldn’t help but notice how increasingly agitated his wife became whenever he simply tried to be around her.

Apparently, she says that she wants to spend time with him. Yet, she’s only ever around him when the kids are there, so he can help care for them.

“And when I ask her to watch a movie with me or anything, she says no or ignores me to go to sleep,” he added.

