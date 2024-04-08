His Wife Was Never Told Him That She’s $15,000 In Credit Card Debt

This 35-year-old man has a wife the same age as him, and they got married a year ago. While he was aware his wife had a little debt prior to marrying her, she made it seem like it was not that bad.

Unfortunately, he just learned that it is pretty terrible, after all, as his wife is $15,000 in credit card debt.

His wife was embarrassed to admit this to him, and she also informed him that she purchased her wedding dress on her credit card, which he never knew before either.

He did question his wife about how she plans on getting herself out of debt, but she hasn’t thought that far ahead.

She is currently paying to put herself through graduate school, and she said she will start paying back her debt next year.

“Part of the reason she was embarrassed to tell me is because she knows how good I am about being frugal and conservative with my purchasing/lifestyle,” he explained.

“I’ve certainly told her that taking on significant personal debt is usually a bad idea, but I’ve always told her that I would help her financially (which I have many times but certainly haven’t given her $15k worth of help as I didn’t know it was needed).”

“I’m not as bothered by the fact that she took on so much debt; it’s more that she took it on over things she didn’t need but just wanted, and she didn’t ask me (her husband) for help first. I’m able to pay it off with money I’ve saved, but it would be 3/4 of my emergency fund.”

So even though he can jump in and save the day, he’s hesitating, as he’s not convinced his wife won’t resort to racking up more credit card debt.

