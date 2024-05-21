His Girlfriend Wants To Go On A Camping Trip With A Guy She Used To Date

For the last year and a half, this 27-year-old guy has been dating his 25-year-old girlfriend. Prior to them making things official and agreeing to be exclusive, his girlfriend was seeing another guy at the same time as him.

His girlfriend never lied about the other guy, and he was alright with her seeing where things went simultaneously with the two of them.

But then something happened with the other guy that seemed to cause his girlfriend to pick him instead.

“At one point, he took her on a 2-3 week long trip with only a few days’ notice, and I wasn’t talking to her during that time because I felt abandoned,” he explained.

“She eventually decided he wasn’t a good fit for her, and we began our relationship. She wanted to stay friends with him, but I asked her not to because it made me feel like she wasn’t fully committing to me, and eventually, she agreed to stop talking to him.”

“A few months ago, she told me that she was unhappy with that and that she wanted to be able to talk to him and go to a local event with him since he was visiting our town.”

He expressed to his girlfriend that he was no happy with this at all, but he allowed her to go to the event with the guy she used to date.

He was more concerned with his girlfriend growing resentful of him for trying to intervene in who she can and cannot pick as her friends.

He also mentioned to his girlfriend he was happy to come up with a compromise: she could talk on the phone with the guy she used to date and spend time with him if he happened to be in town.

