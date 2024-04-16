Right After He Found Out His Fiancée Was Having An Affair, He Left A Note On The Fridge, Moved Out, And Blocked Her Number

This 27-year-old guy and his fiancée, who is also 27, were in a relationship for seven years and set to get married soon. But, after he found out his fiancée was cheating on him, their engagement went down the drain.

Apparently, he discovered her affair quite simply. He just saw a message on her phone from a guy talking about how nice it was sleeping with her.

According to him, his fiancée was “stupid enough” to not even try and cover her tracks, either. She just had her affair partner in her phone, saved under his name, in her contacts.

“I should have felt anger, but… I just accepted she wasn’t the one I could spend the rest of my life with,” he recalled.

It just so happened that his closet recently broke, too, so he’d already been using some of his luggage as a “makeshift wardrobe.” That’s why his clothes were already packed up, which saved him a lot of time and effort in leaving his fiancée.

All he had to do was wait for her to leave for work. Then, he left a note on their fridge – telling her to “have fun” with the jerk. Then, he just moved out and tried to start moving on.

“Her name is on the lease, so I could leave without any consequences,” he explained.

“There was some furniture I bought, but oh well. I also blocked her.”

Since then, he’s just been couch surfing at his brother’s and sister’s homes. He also feels “calm” and at peace about ending his relationship.

