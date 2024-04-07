She Read Her Husband’s Ex-Wife’s Journals And Found Out His Ex Purposely Tried To Babytrap Him With Their Daughter, But She’s Unsure If She Should Tell Her Husband The Truth She Uncovered

This 27-year-old woman and her husband, who is 32, just tied the knot last year. And even though this is their second marriage, they are happier than ever.

“We are annoyingly happy together and have a blended family with three amazing kids,” she said.

After tying the knot, she and her biological kids also temporarily moved into her husband’s home – which he had formerly bought with his ex-wife.

Apparently, he’d won the property in the divorce because his ex-wife wasn’t interested in it, and living there made sense until she and her husband could find a bigger house to buy together.

However, her husband is neurodivergent, which means he has trouble “seeing” certain issues around the house and has a particularly tough time when it comes to deep cleaning. She actually loves organizing and cleaning, though, so she didn’t mind taking over on that front.

Well, while cleaning out their garage and some closets, she realized that her husband’s ex had left behind a bunch of personal belongings from when she moved out – such as documents, family photos, mementos, and heirlooms.

In the beginning, she and her husband would just send the belongings with her stepdaughter when her husband’s ex took over custody on the weekends.

But, after a while, her husband’s ex admitted that she didn’t want to receive any more of her old belongings. So, his ex asked that they just throw out or donate anything else they find.

She was fine with that, too, until she wound up discovering a box full of old college notebooks stashed away in a crawlspace inside their home.

