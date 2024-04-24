She Resents Her Boyfriend For Giving Her A Rare STD That They’ve Been Battling For Over Two Years

It’s been nearly three years now that this 31-year-old woman and her 35-year-old boyfriend have been together, and for all but six months of their relationship, they have been battling a rare STD.

She has only ever been with three guys in her life prior to meeting her boyfriend, and before they got together, she did get tested. Her results came back clean, so she figured she had nothing to worry about.

As for her boyfriend, he’s been with over 20 girls but mentioned he practiced safety measures with everyone except his serious partners.

He also maintained that he got tested all the time, so when things between them got serious, they slept together without using any kind of protection.

“Six months into our relationship, boom, he got symptoms,” she explained. “We got tested, he was positive, I was negative.”

She then learned that her boyfriend wasn’t exactly honest and hadn’t been safe with all of his less serious partners.

Additionally, when her boyfriend got tested in the past, those tests only were for the STDs that are more common.

It turns out the STD her boyfriend has is pretty rare, so he never ended up getting tested for that, while she did.

They started a treatment plan instantly, but what they had was resistant, and her boyfriend kept getting symptoms even though he was testing negative.

