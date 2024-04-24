The Guy She’s Seeing Won’t Take Her On A Date Or Put A Label On Them, So She’s Scared He Only Wants To Be Friends With Benefits

For the last eight months, this 27-year-old woman has been seeing a 29-year-old guy. They have known one another since their teen years, and they have the same group of friends.

“Before this, we were both in long-term relationships, and we started dating pretty quickly after they ended (no cheating involved, just some late nights talking about our relationships paired with a few bottles of wine, which led to the beginnings of this),” she explained.

“We decided to keep it quiet for a while until we figured out what we were to avoid any unnecessary drama from our exes/friends who know both of us.”

“Things have been going well; we have both admitted we love each other and have spoken about what our future together would look like. He says he is committed and wants our relationship to work but is reluctant to put a label on it.”

“We have also only been on two actual dates; most of the time, we just hang out at his house. I have communicated with him about how I feel and that I want to be able to go places with him, but nothing has ever materialized from this.”

He simply says sorry and promises to make an effort, but this has been going on for months now without any change on his end.

One of her friends, who is one of the three people who are aware of them being together, said she should take the initiative and plan a date.

She took her friend’s advice and asked this guy out to dinner at a fancy restaurant close to his house.

Sadly, he canceled their date a couple of days beforehand. Since then, she has attempted to get him out on a few dates of her choosing, but he always ends up canceling on her.

