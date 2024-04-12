She’s Leaving Her Fiancé After He Played A Cruel Joke On Her For Her Birthday

For three years now, this 25-year-old girl has been with her 26-year-old fiancé. She always considered her fiancé to be a sweet and wonderful man. He’s also adorable and hilarious.

She admits he’s not exactly perfect, but nobody can really claim that kind of a title. It’s hard to be perfect, after all.

He can be a jokester and a little immature, but she’s never had a reason to doubt that he has good intentions, and her parents like him a lot.

One thing she has recently discussed with her fiancé is moving into a big house. He promised to save up enough money to make this dream come true for them, and he told her not to worry about everything.

She did want to have a say in where they moved, but her fiancé maintained he picked out the best place for them, and she would find it impressive.

“He then kept telling me he will take me there on my birthday,” she explained. “My birthday came, and he instructed me to wear a blindfold.”

“He drove me to where he said the house was and then helped me out. He took me to a spot and told me to count to 3. I then got hit with what was a water balloon, and when I took off my blindfold, there was no house.”

“I was furious and upset but he kept telling me I shouldn’t have been so stupid to believe he could afford a house. I asked him to drive me to my parents, but he kept apologizing and saying he didn’t know his joke had gone too far.”

Eventually, she had to call an Uber to come get her, and she is currently at her mom and dad’s house, staying with them.

