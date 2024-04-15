She’s Uneasy About How Close Her Husband Is Getting To Their Female Friend

Around three or four years ago, this 27-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband got friendly with a woman named Carly.

Carly is dating another friend of theirs, which is how they met her in the first place. Lately, she’s become uneasy about how close her husband is getting to Carly, and they seem overly friendly to her.

Her husband and Carly will constantly send long text messages to one another. Carly will also fill her husband in on her latest arts and crafts or other events going on in her life.

“She used to do this with me, too, but now she’s just gotten distant with me, stopped doing those updates with me, and is closer to my husband,” she explained.

She’s super artsy, while her husband isn’t, so that’s what makes her feel like something is off here.

Her husband does have a Dungeons and Dragons group that their friends play in, Carly included, but the conversations Carly has with her husband never have anything to do with this game.

Then, her husband began hiding his texts, and he won’t open any messages from Carly with her present.

“They also had lunch together that he didn’t tell me about, and she made him a gift,” she said. “I found out about it from a stray comment he made.”

“I asked her about the gift she made, and he quickly said she was making one for me, too. Still have yet to hear or see anything about that.”

