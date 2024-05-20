Cowboy Bob The Robber Successfully Committed Five Large-Scale Bank Robberies In The 90s

For a one-year period between 1991 and 1992, a mysterious figure wearing a 10-gallon hat and a pair of black sunglasses successfully committed five large-scale bank robberies.

Bank tellers called the robber “Cowboy Bob” because of his hat, his calm, consistent manner, and his politeness. He was also always unarmed and never, ever spoke a word out loud.

During his heists, Cowboy Bob would avoid the security cameras and check each bill for marks or dye packs, which were small devices that would stain the cash and the thief red when activated by radio.

Afterward, he would exit the bank, place a stolen license plate on the back of his 1975 Pontiac Grand Prix, and drive away.

Cowboy Bob was difficult to track down. Because of the hat, tellers were never able to see his face. The only description the police had of him was that he was five feet and ten inches tall, had a slight beer belly, and sported graying hair and a thick beard.

Police couldn’t match the car to anyone fitting that description due to the stolen license plates. They continued to trace license plate numbers until they came up with a real name. When they finally identified the culprit, they couldn’t believe their eyes.

One day, in 1992, Cowboy Bob made a mistake. He neglected to replace his real license plate number with a fake.

A customer at the bank managed to write down the number and reported it to the police. They traced the number to a car dealer in Dallas named Pete Tallas.

They arrested Tallas but later found out he had bought the car for his sister, Peggy Jo Tallas, as a gift.

