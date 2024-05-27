He Blocked His Female Best Friend After She Insulted His Girlfriend’s Appearance And Said His Girlfriend Was Nothing More Than A “Loser Bookworm”

This 19-year-old man has known his female best friend ever since they were just kids. They grew up together, and throughout their lives, they’ve always gotten along with each other very well.

However, he is now in a relationship with his girlfriend – who is 18 – and his friend recently admitted to not liking his girlfriend out of nowhere.

For some context, back when he first introduced his friend and his girlfriend, he thought his friend was “perfectly civil.”

Yet, more recently, his best friend totally caught him off guard by making fun of his girlfriend’s chest size and asking what he even saw in her. Plus, his best friend proceeded to claim that his girlfriend was nothing more than a “loser bookworm.”

“It was the first time I’ve heard her say something this nasty about another person,” he revealed.

That’s why his first instinct was to tell his friend that he didn’t like hearing her insult his girlfriend. Still, his friend actually refused to apologize for the rude remarks. So, he wound up blocking her.

Shortly after that incident, his friend then showed up at his house and accused him of going “too far” by cutting her off. Additionally, she swore that she’d only said those hurtful insults because she was on pain medication after getting a weightlifting injury.

“And that I should have known she wouldn’t have said that sort of stuff under normal circumstances without the pills messing up her emotions,” he added.

Afterward, his best friend asked if he could “get over” what she said so they could hang out again. However, he’s just not sure if he should do that.

