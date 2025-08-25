Her Husband Asked For A Divorce, Then Changed His Mind After He Got Fired

Nexa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s one thing to hit rough patches in marriage, but it’s another when your own husband treats you like you’re disposable.

This 38-year-old woman has been mocked for her body after pregnancy, threatened with divorce for leaving the house, and pushed aside while he bragged about being the prize.

Six years ago, she married her 34-year-old husband, and they have been together for a total of nine years.

Her marriage has been through high moments and low ones, but the biggest issue is how her husband speaks to her.

A year ago, she gave birth to their son, and ten months later, her husband was all over her for being lazy and fat. He told her that all she did was work and care for their child, which made him upset.

She had gained weight with her pregnancy, and she was having a tough time balancing her new normal, working 40 hours a week, and caring for four other children aside from her newborn.

Then, when her birthday rolled around, her husband said she was not allowed to leave their house, or he was filing for divorce.

That day, she had to take her daughter to a dental appointment, so she left to do that. When she arrived back home, her husband refused to speak to her and went to sleep in his game room, where he’s been spending the nights ever since.

He’s been in his game room for the last two months, and he went around telling everyone in their life that he was going to divorce her.

Nexa – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her husband contacted a lawyer, and she had no clue that he was serious about splitting up.

“He told me I was not the prize. I’m almost 40 and have 4 kids, 3 of whom are minors. He said he’s the prize, he’s in his prime, and makes good money, and any woman would love to be in my shoes and take care of his kids,” she explained.

“He even went as far as inviting his baby mother into the house to visit while I was out. Fast forward, he loses his job and tells me to wait to move. He then starts talking nicer to me and acting differently than before.”

“I told him I was still moving out and going forward with separating because his actions did not align with someone who wanted to be with me. It feels more like I’m his only option at the moment. Now he’s going around saying I am a gold digger and leaves as soon as he loses his job. He’s saying he wanted to try to make it work, but I am the one choosing to leave all his family and friends.”

She’s not wrong for leaving, job or no job. Respect doesn’t come and go with a paycheck, and he’s already shown her exactly how little he values her.

Moving forward with divorce isn’t being a gold digger; it’s refusing to waste any more of her life on someone who only changes when he’s desperate.

What advice do you have for her, and do you think she’s a jerk for moving ahead with the divorce, even though her husband is now unemployed?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski