He’s Ready To Divorce His Wife Since She Won’t Let Him Be Involved In Raising Their Kids

Parenting is supposed to be a team effort, but this man says his wife has turned it into a one-person job, and not because he isn’t trying.

Wanting to be a hands-on dad shouldn’t feel like a crime, yet this man says every time he tries to do anything with his children, his wife shuts him down or actually screams at him.

After years of being pushed out of fatherhood, he’s questioning whether staying in the marriage is even possible.

Seven years ago, this 32-year-old man tied the knot with his 31-year-old wife, whom he’s been with since back in college.

They currently have three kids together, and he’s so tired of his wife acting like a single mom and excluding him from having an active role in parenting their children.

With their firstborn, his wife did not act like this. His wife’s behavior began during her pregnancy with their twins.

“She would always tell me to tidy or run some errands when I wanted to spend time with our child. Then she’d keep him by her side the entire day, or she’d go off somewhere if I said we should all spend the day together and focus on our oldest,” he explained.

“But when the twins came, it was worse. Every time I went to feed or change a baby, she was telling me to go back to bed or to run to the store for something.”

“Whenever she caught me holding and doing anything with one of our kids, it was like I was committing a crime. When I’d ask her what the issue was, she said there was nothing, but I should just make myself useful. Even if I was doing that.”

One evening, his wife was chatting on the phone with her sister, and he tucked their oldest into bed and fed their twins.

She actually flipped out on him for daring to do anything with the kids without her present. He reminded his wife that he stuck to the schedule since she was occupied on the phone, but she argued that he was missing the point.

From there, she would start arguments with him about wanting to spend time with their kids instead of running errands or working.

If he did take some time off from his job to be with their children, his wife was quick to cause problems. If he didn’t partake in arguing with her, she would scream at him regardless.

His wife clearly loves keeping their kids away from him, even though she does not have a valid reason to do so.

“She was hospitalized briefly a couple of months ago, and that’s when I reached the point of like [forget] this, we should divorce,” he added.

“I took some days off work so I could be with the kids, and she kept telling me to go back to work and let the kids stay with her parents until she got home.”

“And she was screaming at me while she was in the hospital because I had the kids. She sent her parents to try and take them off me twice.”

After his wife was discharged from the hospital, he let her know that he was done. He said they had to figure things out, or he would be filing for divorce.

His wife melted down and shouted at him that he’s a jerk for wanting to tear their family apart and wreck the stability the kids have.

His own mom and dad weighed in and begged him to stay with his wife. However, his wife will not speak to him in a rational way, nor will she go to therapy with him, so he’s not sure there’s anything left to fix.

I don’t think he’s wrong for wanting a divorce. A partner who blocks you from your kids, refuses therapy, and twists every attempt at connection into a fight isn’t offering you a marriage; they’re keeping you in a cage.

At some point, he has to decide whether his kids should see him as an active, loving father on his own terms rather than the man their mother won’t let him be under her roof.

Do you think he’s wrong for wanting to divorce his wife?

You can read the original post below.

