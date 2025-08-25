He Wants Another Chance With His High School Sweetheart, Even Though She Got Engaged To Another Man

Everyone has that “what if” person; the one who slipped away too soon, leaving you wondering how different life might look if you’d held on.

For one man, that person is his high school sweetheart, the girl he let go because he wanted to be single. Now, seven years later, she’s engaged to someone else but has suddenly reached out, leaving him torn between respecting her relationship and wondering if fate just handed him a second chance.

This 25-year-old man says he messed up big time back in high school. For two years, he dated an incredible girl who was kind, motivated, and just an amazing human being.

They were sort of long-distance, and he ended their relationship in their senior year. As for why he dumped his high school sweetheart, he just felt like he wanted to be single and have a nice time.

“I really didn’t know what love was. I spent college dating girls based on looks, and that always fell short or [was] not a great match,” he explained.

Over the years since then, his high school sweetheart’s family members would check in with him, as they were all super close.

Then, when he went to college, he ran into his high school sweetheart. Her current fiancé attended the same university as him, so he would see her around campus with this guy.

Well, today, his high school sweetheart sent him a text after seven years of not speaking to one another.

He found it strange, as she got engaged to her college boyfriend only a month ago. He did reply to her, and they got into a discussion about how terrible her in-laws get after having a few drinks.

His high school sweetheart also confessed to him that her fiancé isn’t exactly that nice to her. Then, she wanted to know if he had told someone that she was the one who got away.

He told her that he had mentioned that to someone, and he would date her again if the opportunity ever came up.

He’s not about to break up her engagement; he needs her to figure out for herself if she really wants to be with this man or not.

“So far, I have just listened and chatted with respect, because genuinely, it sounds like she’s reaching out for help,” he continued.

“My family and really my own conscience, after the years have gone by, all have told me how, after having horrible partners, if she ever crossed my path again, I’d be so lucky to be with her again.”

“How would you handle possibly getting a second chance with the best woman you’ve met? I don’t want to cross any lines, regardless, since she’s engaged right now.”

If she’s reaching out, it’s probably because she’s questioning her own engagement, but that’s hers to figure out; not his to fix.

The smartest thing he can do is keep listening without pushing and let her decide what kind of life she wants. If she ends up walking away from her fiancé, then maybe there’s a chance for them to try again. But if she stays, he needs to accept that “the one who got away” might always stay that way.

What advice do you have for him?

