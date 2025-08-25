She Found Steamy Videos Of Her Husband Hooking Up With Another Woman, And She Was Pregnant While He Was Conducting His Affair

lashkhidzetim - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Finding out your partner cheated is brutal enough, but finding out while you’re carrying their child is a whole different kind of heartbreak.

That’s the reality this woman is living with after discovering videos of her husband’s affair, and no matter how hard he tries to make up for it now, she can’t shake the disgust every time he touches her.

Three years ago, this 33-year-old woman got married to her 36-year-old husband after five years of dating. They recently welcomed their firstborn child into the world.

Back in May, she sadly found out that her husband was having an affair…all while she was pregnant with his baby!

Her husband was sleeping one evening, and she got the idea in her head to go digging through his phone to see what he was up to.

“He had videos of him and this girl he met while he was working in a hotel room doing the deed. I sent the videos to myself and reviewed them over and over,” she explained.

“I felt so grossed out, to see the man [who] acts like and claims he’s so faithful. Seeing raw footage of it was the next best thing to walking in on them.”

“I was able to contact the girl because he still had contact info in his phone. She said that he acted like he was single and she had no idea; she was genuinely upset too ( I could hear her crying).”

Her husband kicked off his affair actually before she got pregnant, which was when she had her second miscarriage.

Her husband quit his affair six months after she gave birth to their son, which means the whole thing lasted a year and a half.

Her husband knows that she knows, and he swore it was a moment of weakness (well, that would mean several moments because it was not a one-time thing).

He has been doing everything in his power to try to make her happy following the news of his infidelity, but she’s miserable.

“Problem is, I am not happy, I cannot get those images out of my head. I feel grossed out when he touches me. That sinking stomach feeling that I first got when I saw the videos has stayed,” she added.

“Even now, it’s been months, and I can’t get over it. I would pick up and leave, but I swore to myself before our son was born that no matter what, I did not want him to have a broken home.”

“I swore that I would eliminate anything that I had control over that could potentially harm my son’s upbringing. Some days when my husband is busy and I see him less, I feel like I can do this and it’s easy, but other days it’s just so hard.”

She’s just feeling lucky that her husband did not succeed in convincing her to walk away from her job and be a stay-at-home mom, as she would really be stuck then.

She’s sad to say her husband showed her zero red flags to tip her off to his cheating. The whole time, he was nothing but caring, perfect, and attentive.

She can’t force herself to unsee what she saw, and she can’t fake feeling safe with someone who betrayed her that deeply.

Staying just so her son has “both parents” isn’t the same as giving him a healthy home; it’s giving him a front-row seat to misery. If she can’t move past it, then leaving doesn’t make her a bad mom. It makes her an honest one.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

