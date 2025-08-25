Her Boyfriend Got Her Little Sister Pregnant, So She Announced The News To Their Family

kristina_1994 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Cheating already feels like a punch in the gut, but when the person who betrays you is your own sister? That’s the kind of thing that doesn’t just break trust; it shatters your whole sense of family.

This 19-year-old girl had a boyfriend the same age as her up until several weeks ago. She unfortunately discovered that her boyfriend got her 18-year-old sister pregnant after she overheard them having a private discussion.

Her sister was flipping out, as her sister knew she would cut her out of her life over the pregnancy. Meanwhile, her boyfriend clearly did not care about blowing up all of their lives.

“So I held it all in and waited until we were with all our family and announced the news to everyone there. My boyfriend ran once he realized I was going to break up with him, and my sister freaked out, broke down, and started begging me not to hate her, saying she made a mistake, and she would abort the pregnancy, and we could go back to the way we were,” she explained.

“She had been living with me since April because she and our parents were not getting along. We were supposed to be moving somewhere bigger in a few weeks, and I told her that was not happening anymore, and since that day, I’ve been staying at my friend’s place.”

Her sister cannot afford to live alone in that apartment, and she doesn’t feel bad about it. There’s no way she will consider living with her sister ever again in her life.

As for their parents, they are not allowing her sister to move back home with them after what she did.

Her boyfriend has taken off into the wind, and he’s not taking responsibility for the dumpster fire that he helped create.

This means her sister is literally all alone, and her sister has been attempting to reconcile with her. She has no idea where her sister is currently living, given that she is homeless.

kristina_1994 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Then, her aunt reached out to her to call her gross for wrecking her sister’s life and leaving her to fend for herself.

“I told my aunt to pick up the pieces and leave me alone because I don’t care anymore. I said she had it coming when she started sleeping with my ex,” she continued.

“My aunt said letting a guy come between us was nasty business, and she asked me if I could live with myself if she ends up having the baby and they end up on the streets. I told her it’s nothing to do with me.”

Her aunt can call her heartless, but actions have consequences. If your sister chooses your boyfriend, she also chooses the fallout.

Do you think she was wrong for how she handled her sister’s pregnancy announcement?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski