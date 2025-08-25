His Wife Left Him, So He Started Dating Her Best Friend, Which Made Her Freak Out

sepy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sometimes the hardest part of a breakup isn’t losing the marriage; it’s realizing how long the other person wanted out without ever saying a word.

That’s exactly what one man discovered when his wife finally told him she’d been unhappy for years. While she confided in her friends and quietly planned her exit, he says he was completely blindsided when she finally decided to walk away.

This 45-year-old man recently found out that his 47-year-old wife has spent the last two years wanting a divorce, but she didn’t let him know that she was so miserable.

His wife did not request therapy or make an effort to revive the spark in their marriage after it died out.

So, he honestly had no idea that his wife was ready to walk away. His wife spoke to her friends about it, and her 40-year-old best friend was the only person who called her out for doing the wrong thing.

“Many of her friends who are divorced themselves kept egging her on about leaving me. She one day told me that she wasn’t happy and she is done living for me and kids and she wants to live for herself,” he explained.

“So we are getting a divorce, what was I even supposed to do. She also cut off her best friend because she wasn’t supportive of her.”

“For context, her best friend is a widow. So she tried to tell her that she is throwing away something that was taken away from her.”

His wife’s best friend then came to him and let him know what his wife had been saying behind his back. His wife’s best friend said sorry for not filling him in sooner, because she thought there was a chance at fixing his marriage.

He and his best friend’s wife grew closer after that initial conversation, and they are currently dating one another.

His wife, of course, found out about his new romance, and she did not take the news well at all.

“My wife went ballistic on me when she found out, and I just told her that she left a vacancy. Why does she care who fills it when she herself doesn’t want it?” he wondered.

“She is still seething at me.”

Honestly, I think it feels a little rich for her to be mad about it; she was the one who left him hanging in the first place. If you walk away, you don’t get to decide who steps in after you.

Do you think he’s wrong for dating his wife’s best friend after she left him?

